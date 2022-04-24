Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.