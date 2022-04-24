This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. W…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…