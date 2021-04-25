 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

