Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

