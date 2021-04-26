 Skip to main content
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

