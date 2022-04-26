Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

