Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

