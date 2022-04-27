Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
