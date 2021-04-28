Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.