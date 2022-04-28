This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
