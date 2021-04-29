This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
