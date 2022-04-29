Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.