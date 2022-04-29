 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

