Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.