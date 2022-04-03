 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

