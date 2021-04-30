 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

