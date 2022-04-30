Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.