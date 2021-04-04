For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
