Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in D…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Toda…
This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reac…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. …