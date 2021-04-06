 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

