Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
