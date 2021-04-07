Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.