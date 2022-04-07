Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.