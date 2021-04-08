This evening in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
