Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.