For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will …
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in D…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There is a 36…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is foreca…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. T…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds S …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…