Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.