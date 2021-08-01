 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

