Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 101.43. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expe…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The fo…