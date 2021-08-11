Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.22. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expe…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…