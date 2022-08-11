 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

