Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
