Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
