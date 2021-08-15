 Skip to main content
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

