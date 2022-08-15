This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
