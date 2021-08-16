This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
