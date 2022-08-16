Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.