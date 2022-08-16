This evening in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm …
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur com…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We …