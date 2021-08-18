Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
