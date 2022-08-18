This evening in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.