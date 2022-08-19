For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thu…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We …