Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

