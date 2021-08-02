 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News