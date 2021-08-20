This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very h…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur …
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.