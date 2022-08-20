Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We …