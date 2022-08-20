Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.