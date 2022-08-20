 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News