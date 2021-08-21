For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
