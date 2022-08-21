For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
