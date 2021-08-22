This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
