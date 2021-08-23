Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99.83. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.