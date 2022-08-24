Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.