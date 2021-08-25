Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.49. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.