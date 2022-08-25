This evening in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
