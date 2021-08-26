Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.