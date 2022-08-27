For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
