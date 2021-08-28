 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News